A man has been arrested after two men were seriously injured in an alleged stabbing at a home in Northland this afternoon.

Police say emergency services were called to the scene on Ngapipito Rd, in Moerewa, about 3.30pm.

The men were taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A man, 41, has since been charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in the Kaikohe District Court tomorrow.