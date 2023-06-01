New Zealand
1News

Good as Gold: Couple who 'give love to everybody' recognised

5:00am

This week's ASB Good as Gold winners hail from Hamilton, where they've spent a lifetime spreading the love.

Lewis and Wanda Messam provided a home for their five adopted children as well as hundreds of foster children, always aiming to help out in any way possible and touching many lives along the way.

The pair have been described as a gift to their community.

Liam Messam, their son and a 43 Test All Black, said they have "big hearts".

You can nominate someone deserving for ASB Good as Gold through this link.

"They just want to give love to everybody," he said. "Giving other people opportunities in life.

"They adopted five of us, had three of their own, and fostered hundreds of kids.

"If I could be a quarter of what mum and dad are, the heart that they have, then my life would be fulfilled."

Watch the video above to hear more of Lewis and Wanda Messam's story.

New ZealandHamilton and Waikato

SHARE ME

More Stories

Milk keg rollout aims to reduce single-use plastic bottles in cafes

Milk keg rollout aims to reduce single-use plastic bottles in cafes

The 18-litre kegs will reduce baristas' plastic milk bottle use by up to an estimated 10,000 per cafe each year.

8:45pm

Lifeguard gives child CPR at Hamilton public pool

Lifeguard gives child CPR at Hamilton public pool

The "school-aged child" got into difficulty at a swimming class.

Tue, May 30

Photos: Severe thunderstorms cause 'major flooding' at Waihi Beach

Photos: Severe thunderstorms cause 'major flooding' at Waihi Beach

Mon, May 29

0:16

At least one critically injured in SH5 crash in east Taupō

At least one critically injured in SH5 crash in east Taupō

Sun, May 28

Two teens charged after recent and overnight crimes in Hamilton

Two teens charged after recent and overnight crimes in Hamilton

Sun, May 28

Two men arrested, guns seized in Huntly drug bust

Two men arrested, guns seized in Huntly drug bust

Thu, May 25

Latest

Popular

16 mins ago

Watch: Car sent flying over tow truck in real-life Fast and Furious

0:19

Watch: Car sent flying over tow truck in real-life Fast and Furious

28 mins ago

Prince Harry could be deported from US over drug use revelations

Prince Harry could be deported from US over drug use revelations

44 mins ago

BREAKING

All Blacks veteran Sam Whitelock to depart NZ shores

All Blacks veteran Sam Whitelock to depart NZ shores

7:34am

Te Whatu Ora to decide fate of hundreds of jobs on Friday

Te Whatu Ora to decide fate of hundreds of jobs on Friday

7:13am

3-year-old boy stabbed to death in Sydney unit

3-year-old boy stabbed to death in Sydney unit

6:55am

UK hails first post-Brexit trade deals with NZ, Australia

UK hails first post-Brexit trade deals with NZ, Australia
1
2
3
4
5
6