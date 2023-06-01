Good as Gold: Couple who 'give love to everybody' recognised

This week's ASB Good as Gold winners hail from Hamilton, where they've spent a lifetime spreading the love.

Lewis and Wanda Messam provided a home for their five adopted children as well as hundreds of foster children, always aiming to help out in any way possible and touching many lives along the way.

The pair have been described as a gift to their community.

Liam Messam, their son and a 43 Test All Black, said they have "big hearts".

You can nominate someone deserving for ASB Good as Gold through this link.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They just want to give love to everybody," he said. "Giving other people opportunities in life.

"They adopted five of us, had three of their own, and fostered hundreds of kids.

"If I could be a quarter of what mum and dad are, the heart that they have, then my life would be fulfilled."

Watch the video above to hear more of Lewis and Wanda Messam's story.