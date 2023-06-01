World
Court finds Aussie 'war hero' committed war crimes

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
5:05pm
Ben Roberts-Smith.

Ben Roberts-Smith. (Source: Getty)

Disgraced Australian war hero Ben Roberts-Smith has failed in his high-profile defamation lawsuit.

The Victoria Cross recipient had taken The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald, The Canberra Times and a handful of journalists to court over a series of reports published in 2018, which alleged he took part in unlawful killings in Afghanistan.

While the case centred around defamation, it effectively became Australia's first war crimes trial.

Roberts-Smith said the papers made several defamatory claims, including that he'd shot a man with a prosthetic leg, and kicked an unarmed man off a cliff then ordering him shot dead.

The former SAS corporal was not in court today and was pictured in Bali yesterday.

Today in Sydney, Justice Anthony Besanko summarised the case and found the outlets established the substantial truth and contextual truth in their reporting.

"I am satisfied that the respondents have laid out a Defence of contextual truth with respect to that imitation," he said.

"In light of my conclusions, each proceeding must be dismissed."

The trial lasted 110 days in the Federal Court, with 41 witnesses giving evidence. Many had their identities suppressed for security reasons.

The Commonwealth also applied to have the full written judgement’s release delayed due to similar concerns.

Justice Besanko proposed to give the Commonwealth times to make redactions.

Nick McKenzie, who was one of the journalists who exposed the story, tweeted one word after the decision was announced.

"Justice."

The Guardian reports sources close to the case have suggested its costs could have run as high as $35 million AUD.

