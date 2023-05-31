Environment
1News

Trout struggle as BoP campground flooded

6:30pm

Residents near Bay of Plenty's Lake Rotomā are moving out as the area floods, with trout flailing on their homes' sodden doorsteps.

Unprecedented rainfall has left the lake at its highest level for more than 50 years.

The water level "just keeps rising", resident Sacha told 1News.

"We can fly fish off the balcony," campground owner Glenn Rickard said.

And a number of trout have died, stranded and confused after swimming between camper vans and over front lawns.

Rickard said the lake has risen nearly 4m above normal levels.

"More than 15 fish a day are washing up here," he said. "The smell is unbearable.

"And plenty of others are attempting to head up the stream.

"It appears they're becoming disoriented by the lake levels."

However, the regional council have said there's not a lot that can be done, as the water rises and more homes are affected.

"If we didn't laugh, we'd be crying," Keryn Rickard said. "And there's no point doing that."

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of PlentyAnimalsEnvironment

SHARE ME

More Stories

Reward offered after great white shark tag goes missing off NZ

Reward offered after great white shark tag goes missing off NZ

Researchers are looking out for the shark's tracker, which is vital for research.

11:31am

5:33

Hearings told of 'death trap' skate parks, 'short-sighted' cuts

Hearings told of 'death trap' skate parks, 'short-sighted' cuts

The comments were made during Rotorua Lakes Council's draft Annual Plan consultation hearings last week after it proposed a raft of cuts.

5:30am

Wellington family rescues stranded kererū from peril

Wellington family rescues stranded kererū from peril

8:07pm

Whakaari/White Island: GNS Science pleads guilty to charges

Whakaari/White Island: GNS Science pleads guilty to charges

Tue, May 30

Whakaari owners fail to have charges dismissed

Whakaari owners fail to have charges dismissed

Tue, May 30

'Really scary' - Waihi Beach locals on escaping flash flood

'Really scary' - Waihi Beach locals on escaping flash flood

Tue, May 30

2:14

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Al Pacino to be a dad again at 82

Al Pacino to be a dad again at 82

34 mins ago

Tinetti insists she can be trusted ahead of investigation

2:03

Tinetti insists she can be trusted ahead of investigation

6:45pm

NZ's all-time favourite classic Kiwi album revealed

2:14

NZ's all-time favourite classic Kiwi album revealed

6:30pm

Trout struggle as BoP campground flooded

0:42

Trout struggle as BoP campground flooded

5:36pm

Auckland motorway reopened after incident saw both directions shut

Auckland motorway reopened after incident saw both directions shut

5:33pm

1 dead, multiple injured after East Auckland crash

1 dead, multiple injured after East Auckland crash
1
2
3
4
5
6