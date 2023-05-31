Trout struggle as BoP campground flooded

Residents near Bay of Plenty's Lake Rotomā are moving out as the area floods, with trout flailing on their homes' sodden doorsteps.

Unprecedented rainfall has left the lake at its highest level for more than 50 years.

The water level "just keeps rising", resident Sacha told 1News.

"We can fly fish off the balcony," campground owner Glenn Rickard said.

And a number of trout have died, stranded and confused after swimming between camper vans and over front lawns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rickard said the lake has risen nearly 4m above normal levels.

"More than 15 fish a day are washing up here," he said. "The smell is unbearable.

"And plenty of others are attempting to head up the stream.

"It appears they're becoming disoriented by the lake levels."

However, the regional council have said there's not a lot that can be done, as the water rises and more homes are affected.

"If we didn't laugh, we'd be crying," Keryn Rickard said. "And there's no point doing that."