Man arrested after reports of gun pointed at person in Dunedin

One person has been arrested after reports of a gun being pointed at a person in North Dunedin this morning.

At 10.10am, police were called to Heriot Row after someone reportedly had a weapon aimed at them.

Armed police swarmed the area, cordoning off the road. A local school, understood to be St. Hilda's Collegiate, was also placed into lockdown.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

One person was taken into custody, and an air rifle was seized by police.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged with breaching bail. However, police say more charges are likely.

The man is due to appear at the Dunedin District Court tomorrow.

"Police would like to thank the public for their co-operation and for providing information that assisted our enquiries," a spokesperson said.