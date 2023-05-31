How to play the hidden treasure hunt already happening around you

Using multimillion-dollar satellites to find hidden Sistema boxes. That's the essence of geocaching, a worldwide treasure hunt that has thousands of Kiwis hooked.

Geocaching is a game where people use GPS devices or smartphones to find and hide containers called caches or otherwise hidden stashes of objects.

These containers can be anything from small items to large boxes, and they usually contain a logbook, which the person who finds it should sign in order to prove their achievement.

There are millions of geocaches hidden across the globe, including many in Aotearoa.

Anita and Gerald Masters are avid geocachers who have found more than 3000 caches on seven continents, including Antarctica.

They say geocaching is a fun way to explore new places, connect with nature and meet other enthusiasts.

"It takes you within a five-metre radius and then you just start hunting," Anita says.

They also hide some of their own caches for others to find — always with permission from the landowners.

One of their caches is located in Auckland's Central City Library, where librarian Sean Taylor says he is happy to support the geocaching community.

"We want to be accessible for a lot of these communities — that's what we are about. So let's codify it, put it in the library, put it in the catalogue, and put it in the system."

Geocachers often refer to non-geocachers as muggles, and Anita and Gerald have plenty of experience dealing with them.

"We have been stopped by police once," Anita says.

"We kind of climbed through a gap and went into the bushes, and it was just as a police car was going by. They thought we were doing something illegal."

But despite the occasional misunderstanding, geocaching is a harmless and rewarding hobby that can be enjoyed by anyone, anywhere — with a phone.

As Gerald puts it: "We are teenagers at heart."