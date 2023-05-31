Disney's Encanto to be revoiced in te reo Māori

Oscar-winning animated film Encanto will be the latest animated Disney film to be revoiced in te reo Māori.

It will be the fifth Disney movie to be reimagined into te reo, after Coco, Frozen, The Lion King and Moana, Matewa Media and The Walt Disney Company have announced.

Encanto, which won Best Animated Feature at the 2022 Academy Awards, follows the story of the Madrigal family, who lives in a magical house hidden deep in the mountains of Colombia.

The film is centred around themes of whānau and intergenerational relationships, which will be sure to resonate with the te ao Māori.

Encanto Reo Māori will not be tied to a specific mita (dialect).

Translations for the film will be helmed by mātanga reo Māori, Pānia Papa and Leon Blake.

"Coming straight off the back of Coco Reo Māori, we are confident that we’ll deliver another high-standard film," Encanto Reo Māori director and producer Tweedie Waititi said in a statement.

"We're looking forward to kicking into Encanto with all the magic and challenges that lay ahead."

The Walt Disney Company and Matewa Media are on the hunt for Māori with all levels of fluency to help bring Encanto Reo Māori to life.

The first round of online auditions will open from today.