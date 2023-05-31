Concerns for safety of teenager missing from Auckland

There are concerns for the safety of a teenage boy missing from Auckland.

Police said Gerred, 14, was last seen just over a week ago on Tuesday, May 23.

"He is believed to be in the Counties Manukau area, however has ties across Tāmaki Makaurau," police said.

"We have concerns for his safety given his age and ask anyone who sights him to contact police as soon as possible on 111."

Gerred was last spotted wearing a black t-shirt, long black Nike pants, and black Nike slide-style shoes.

Information can also be provided via 105 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.