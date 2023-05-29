Watch: Driver and passenger in shootout on Charlotte bus

CCTV caught a driver and passenger in a shootout on a Charlotte bus that erupted after a verbal stoush.

It started when the passenger demanded to be let out at an undesignated stop on May 18.

Footage released yesterday by Charlotte Area Transit System shows what led up to the shooting and its aftermath.

First, passenger Omarri Shariff Tobias approaches driver David Fullard while the bus is moving, cursing and telling him, "I dare you. I dare you to touch me. I'm going to pop your a**".

Tobias then retreats slightly and pulls out a small handgun before returning to confront the driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fullard also pulls out a gun and the two trade point blank shots, shattering a screen protecting the driver.

The passenger then crawls to the back of the bus after being shot in the abdomen, with the driver shooting again.

Tobias eventually exits the bus and Fullard follows, firing one more shot.

Fullard was shot in the arm and both he and Tobias were taken to hospital in stable condition.

The Charlotte Area Transit System said Fullard did not follow proper protocol and he was fired from his bus driver job.

“It would have been reasonable for the operator to attempt to de-escalate the situation by allowing the suspect/passenger to exit the bus before arriving at the next bus stop,” the transit system said.

Tobias has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, communicating threats and carrying a concealed firearm.