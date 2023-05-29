Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Paul Walker’s brother Cody names newborn son after late actor

8:38am
Paul Walker.

Paul Walker. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Paul Walker’s brother Cody Walker has named his newborn son after the late actor.

Cody, 34, was devastated when Paul – best known for his role as Brian O’Conner in the Fast and Furious franchise, died in a fiery car crash aged 40 a decade ago this year – and has now said he and his wife Felicia Knox have named their boy Paul after the tragic star.

People said about the arrival of the youngster: “Paul Barrett (‘Bear’) Walker was born 7 lbs, 4 oz on Sunday, April 30, in Arizona.”

Cody, who also has a five-year-old daughter and two-year-old son with his wife, then added to the outlet: “This November will mark 10 years since we lost my brother, Paul, and I just felt now was the appropriate time.

“My brother, Caleb, and I are both done having children. “My brother, Paul, was Paul William Walker IV and that name goes back four generations.

“Within the family, he went by ‘Little Paul’ or ‘Paul 4,’ even though he quickly outgrew our father in height. It was important to me to have that name carry on.”

Cody is also helping to keep his brother’s memory alive through his involvement with FuelFest, which starts at the Irwindale Speedway, California, in June.

The motorsports festival celebrates car culture and also raises money for Reach Out Worldwide, a non-profit charity Paul established in January 2010 after seeing the aftermath of a massive earthquake in Haiti.

When Paul died, he had not finished filming his role in Furious 7, which was released after a series of rewrites and stand-ins – who included Cody and his brother Caleb.

Paul’s daughter, Meadow, who was 15 when her dad died, runs the Paul Walker Foundation in his memory and last year told Page Six about she watches his films for comfort: “They always say the first thing you forget about someone is their voice, so I’m fortunate enough to have his voice in many movies.

“I like to watch (his movies) at night. For me, it brings me joy to talk about him and keep his spirit alive.”

EntertainmentMovies

SHARE ME

More Stories

Hugh Grant's lawsuit alleging illegal snooping tabloid cleared for trial

Hugh Grant's lawsuit alleging illegal snooping tabloid cleared for trial

A London court today rejected an attempt by the publisher of The Sun tabloid to throw out a lawsuit by actor Hugh Grant.

Sat, May 27

Romeo and Juliet stars' lawsuit over teen nude scene tossed

Romeo and Juliet stars' lawsuit over teen nude scene tossed

Olivia Hussey was 15 and her co-star Leonard Whiting was 16 when they played the titular characters in the 1986 film.

Fri, May 26

Review: The Little Mermaid clears low bar to be best Disney live-action remake

Review: The Little Mermaid clears low bar to be best Disney live-action remake

Thu, May 25

4:35

Ray Stevenson, actor in Thor and Star Wars, dies at 58

Ray Stevenson, actor in Thor and Star Wars, dies at 58

Tue, May 23

Sam Neill wrote memoir fast as he thought he might die

Sam Neill wrote memoir fast as he thought he might die

Mon, May 22

Review: Who cares if Fast X is good or not?

Review: Who cares if Fast X is good or not?

Sat, May 20

2:14

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Woman uses stolen identity to buy car from Victoria dealership

Woman uses stolen identity to buy car from Victoria dealership

22 mins ago

Superannuation: ACT's Seymour says 'the age has to rise'

8:30

Superannuation: ACT's Seymour says 'the age has to rise'

38 mins ago

Aston Villa ends 13-year European exile after final day win

Aston Villa ends 13-year European exile after final day win

55 mins ago

Consultation open on English/te reo Māori road signs

Consultation open on English/te reo Māori road signs

9:45am

Watch: Dramatic Indy 500 crash sees rogue tyre sail over grandstand

0:22

Watch: Dramatic Indy 500 crash sees rogue tyre sail over grandstand

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6