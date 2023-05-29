New mapping tool to aid equitable disaster response

A new mapping tool that combines satellite data with demographic and infrastructure information has been launched in New Zealand.

The tool, created by Dragonfly Data Science, could help with the response to future natural disasters.

The map uses satellite imagery to show areas affected by flooding, slips and silt, and pairs it with detailed information about the communities in those areas.

It provides information about schools, hospitals, supermarkets, farmlands and roads affected by disasters.

Sadhvi Selvaraj, a data scientist at Dragonfly, told 1News that the tool provides timely and relevant information for decision-makers to support response and recovery in an equitable way.

"You can target your response to what communities need what resources the most, and I think it will be really helpful in that regard," she said.

It comes after Cyclone Gabrielle swept through Hawkes Bay in February, isolating towns, impacting infrastructure, and displacing thousands of people.

Government agencies such as the Ministry of Social Development and the Earthquake Commission have expressed interest in using the new mapping tool. Community organisations such as Philanthropy NZ told 1News it also saw the benefits of the tool.