Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Jane Fonda chucks Cannes award at director Justine Triet

37 mins ago
Justine Triet (R) receives The Palme D'Or Award for 'Anatomy of a Fall' from Jane Fonda

Justine Triet (R) receives The Palme D'Or Award for 'Anatomy of a Fall' from Jane Fonda (Source: Getty)

Jane Fonda cheekily chucked an award at director Justine Triet’s back during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The 85-year-old actress was on stage for the presentation of the Palme d’Or to the director, 44, for her Anatomy of the Fall film, and when she accidentally left the scroll at the podium, Jane attempted to flag her down before hurling it at her back after the filmmaker failed to acknowledge her.

Even though the scroll hit Justine on the back of the head, she didn’t appear to notice as it thudded to the floor behind her.

Jane’s fans saw the funny side, with her supporters calling her everything from a “queen” to an “excellent shot” for the joke.

