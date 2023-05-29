New Zealand
1News

Heavy rain, strong gales to hit much of the country today

24 mins ago

Much of the country can expect heavy rain and wild winds today.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, NIWA principal scientist Chris Brandolino said most of the bad weather will only last for a day or so.

"Aucklanders pack the umbrella and the patience, it's going to be wet, windy and rainy through to about 9pm.

"Bay of Plenty, Gisborne ranges, you're going to find steady rain moving in later this morning, especially this afternoon through the evening."

He said the rain and strong winds will ease for some parts of the North Island later this morning.

But the South Island's forecast is a "multiday affair" with heavy rain throughout the week, he said.

Brandolino added May has been an unusually warm month but that's "all about to change".

"A big change coming this weekend, the long weekend as we open up the books of winter, meteologically speaking, and it looks like we'll have temperatures that are aligned with winter as we make our way into the long weekend.

"So we're talking about gusty winds, cold temperatures for the South Island and some of those cold temperatures will be moving north on Sunday and Monday."

Brandolino also said most parts of New Zealand have had twice the amount of normal rainfall for the month of May.

"And that's before the rain that happened last night and the rain this morning is taken into account.

"In summary, upper North Island, Auckland the next few hours are going to be quite windy, quite wet, so you're going to have to be patient because it is a slow commute," he said.

New ZealandWeather News

SHARE ME

More Stories

Northern, western areas of country to bear brunt of heavy rain

Northern, western areas of country to bear brunt of heavy rain

MetService has upgraded some heavy rain watches to warnings in Northland and along the East Coast.

12:54pm

Sunshine stats show the north got less sun than the south this summer

Sunshine stats show the north got less sun than the south this summer

If you thought you saw less of the sun this summer, in some spots, you’d be right.

Sat, May 27

1:18

Strong winds, heavy rain expected nationwide over weekend

Strong winds, heavy rain expected nationwide over weekend

Sat, May 27

New maps released showing where coastal flooding could occur

New maps released showing where coastal flooding could occur

Thu, May 25

Rain anxiety is now a thing, thanks to floods around NZ

Rain anxiety is now a thing, thanks to floods around NZ

Wed, May 24

Property damaged after tornado reportedly hits northern Taranaki

Property damaged after tornado reportedly hits northern Taranaki

Mon, May 22

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Respected Tongan Princess dies in Auckland Hospital

0:22

Respected Tongan Princess dies in Auckland Hospital

24 mins ago

Heavy rain, strong gales to hit much of the country today

5:04

Heavy rain, strong gales to hit much of the country today

43 mins ago

Delays expected for South Auckland trains after power outage

Delays expected for South Auckland trains after power outage

58 mins ago

BREAKING

Person rescued from burning home on Auckland's North Shore

Person rescued from burning home on Auckland's North Shore

6:28am

Incumbent Erdogan claims victory in Turkey’s presidential runoff

Incumbent Erdogan claims victory in Turkey’s presidential runoff

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6