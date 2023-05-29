Health
1News

Covid-19: Case numbers fall slightly, 36 more deaths

1:52pm
A person holds a positive RAT test.

A person holds a positive RAT test. (Source: istock.com)

There have been 14,371 new Covid-19 infections reported in New Zealand over the past week.

The numbers cover Monday, May 22 to Sunday, May 28. They have fallen slightly from the week before by nearly 300 cases.

As at midnight Sunday there were 248 people in hospital with the virus.

Eight people were in an intensive care unit as at midnight Sunday.

Thirty-six more people with the virus have died.

Two were in their 60s, six were in their 70s, 16 were in their 80s and 12 were aged over 90.

Nineteen were men and 17 were women.

Of the 36 deaths reported, seven were from the Auckland region, six were from the Southern District, five were from Canterbury, three each were from Waikato and the MidCentral District, two each were from Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay, Whanganui and the Wellington region, and one each were from the Lakes District, Taranaki, Nelson Marlborough and South Canterbury.

The total number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 2942.

New ZealandCovid-19Health

SHARE ME

More Stories

Not enough youth and child specialists to meet growing demand, psychologists say

Not enough youth and child specialists to meet growing demand, psychologists say

Some practices are even being forced to turn new clients away, says the New Zealand College of Clinical Psychologists.

Sat, May 27

Nurses to hold stop work meetings after Te Whatu Ora offer

Nurses to hold stop work meetings after Te Whatu Ora offer

Members of NZNO are currently asking for a pay rise that is in line with the current 6.7% inflation.

Fri, May 26

NZ health reforms causing apprehension among trauma specialists

NZ health reforms causing apprehension among trauma specialists

Fri, May 26

2:41

Death reported in Wellington from meningococcal disease

Death reported in Wellington from meningococcal disease

Thu, May 25

Kiwi youth drinking less booze: 'Different ways of being a teen'

Kiwi youth drinking less booze: 'Different ways of being a teen'

Thu, May 25

4:36

Police continued to send recruits to doctor, despite sex assault claims

Police continued to send recruits to doctor, despite sex assault claims

Wed, May 24

2:31

Latest

Popular

0 min ago

Ex-Warriors coach 'overwhelmed' with NRL support after accident

Ex-Warriors coach 'overwhelmed' with NRL support after accident

7 mins ago

Fakatava says dad 'nearly broke TV' celebrating match-winning try

1:26

Fakatava says dad 'nearly broke TV' celebrating match-winning try

19 mins ago

Nine Australian PwC senior partners stood down over tax scandal

Nine Australian PwC senior partners stood down over tax scandal

33 mins ago

3 arrested, over $1m in MDMA seized in Christchurch drug bust

3 arrested, over $1m in MDMA seized in Christchurch drug bust

39 mins ago

Photos: Severe thunderstorms cause 'major flooding' at Waihi

0:16

Photos: Severe thunderstorms cause 'major flooding' at Waihi

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6