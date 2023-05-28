Two teens charged after recent and overnight crimes in Hamilton

Two teenagers have been charged with burglary after recent ram-raids in Hamilton and a burglary overnight.

Early this morning, a vehicle was used to break into a commercial premises on Killarney Road and vape products were stolen, police said in a statement.

The vehicle used to gain entry to the premises was abandoned at the scene and the offenders fled.

This morning, police executed a search warrant at a residential address in Hamilton East, following which the two youths were arrested and some of the stolen items were recovered.

The two youths, aged 15 and 17, are scheduled to appear in Hamilton Youth Court on Monday morning, charged with burglary offences relating to this morning’s burglary and other recent ram raid offences, in Hilcrest and Glenview on 23 May.

“Quick work from our staff has resulted in the offenders being held accountable and stolen property being recovered,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson.

“We hope this gives our community reassurance that we take this offending extremely seriously and will respond, investigate and bring offenders before the courts.”