New Zealand
One person dead after serious two-vehicle crash in Taranaki

40 mins ago
A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

A person has died following a serious two-vehicle crash on Mountain Rd in Taranaki this afternoon.

Police said they were alerted to the collision at the intersection of SH3 and Cheal Rd in Ngaere, Stratford at around 4.10pm.

A further statement this evening confirmed one person has died in a crash involving a ute and truck and trailer unit in Ngaere, Stratford.

"Sadly the driver of one vehicle died at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle suffered moderate injuries," police said.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and diversions remain in place.

Motorists should expect delays.


