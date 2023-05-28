Man charged after person suffers 'critical injuries' in Papakura

A 31-year-old man has been charged after a person suffered "critical injuries" at a house in Auckland's Papakura.
Police were called to the address about 6.50pm yesterday.
The incident "involved people known to each other", police said.
A St John Ambulance spokesperson said it took one person in a critical condition to Middlemore Hospital.
The 31-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He is due to appear in the Papakura District Court tomorrow.
