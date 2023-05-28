Fire destroys villa near Auckland Harbour Bridge, off-ramp closed

An overnight blaze has destroyed a three-storey villa and closed an on-ramp near the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Video from the scene shows a large section of the roof has collapsed, while the interior of the house appears to be gutted. Firefighters could be seen taming hot spots.

Fire and Emergency told 1News that it responded to a "well-involved fire" in St Marys Bay just before 2am this morning.

The fire was extinguished about an hour later, with five appliances attending, according to FENZ. Nobody was injured in the fire.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the "Shelly Beach Road off-ramp is closed due to a house fire.

UPDATE 9AM

The Shelly Beach Rd off-ramp remains CLOSED. Please continue to take Fanshawe St off-ramp as a detour. ^SG https://t.co/APkrEmKNd9 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 27, 2023

"Please detour via Fanshawe Street off-ramp and expect delays."