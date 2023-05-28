New Zealand
1News

Fire destroys villa near Auckland Harbour Bridge, off-ramp closed

45 mins ago

An overnight blaze has destroyed a three-storey villa and closed an on-ramp near the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Video from the scene shows a large section of the roof has collapsed, while the interior of the house appears to be gutted. Firefighters could be seen taming hot spots.

Fire and Emergency told 1News that it responded to a "well-involved fire" in St Marys Bay just before 2am this morning.

The fire was extinguished about an hour later, with five appliances attending, according to FENZ. Nobody was injured in the fire.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the "Shelly Beach Road off-ramp is closed due to a house fire.

"Please detour via Fanshawe Street off-ramp and expect delays."

New ZealandAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man charged after person suffers 'critical injuries' in Papakura

Man charged after person suffers 'critical injuries' in Papakura

The incident in South Auckland "involved people known to each other", police say.

8:26am

Mother of two seriously injured in quad bike accident in Whangateau

Mother of two seriously injured in quad bike accident in Whangateau

Emergency services were called to the crash on Ashton Rd about 8.48am.

6:50pm

1:51

Police foot patrols up 220% in Auckland CBD as crime levels soar

Police foot patrols up 220% in Auckland CBD as crime levels soar

6:34pm

2:38

Watch: House engulfed in flames evacuated in East Auckland

Watch: House engulfed in flames evacuated in East Auckland

6:02pm

0:45

Police to the rescue as baby nearly born on Auckland motorway

Police to the rescue as baby nearly born on Auckland motorway

Fri, May 26

Five arrested following West Auckland gang busts

Five arrested following West Auckland gang busts

Fri, May 26

Latest

Popular

27 mins ago

Election 2023: TOP bets its future on Ilam - can it win?

6:40

Election 2023: TOP bets its future on Ilam - can it win?

45 mins ago

Fire destroys villa near Auckland Harbour Bridge, off-ramp closed

0:31

Fire destroys villa near Auckland Harbour Bridge, off-ramp closed

11:03am

Injuries take shine off Crusaders' big win over Waratahs

Injuries take shine off Crusaders' big win over Waratahs

10:25am

Business Minds: Cassia restaurant, Auckland

Business Minds: Cassia restaurant, Auckland

9:20am

National u-turns on bipartisan accord for townhouse zoning

25:51

National u-turns on bipartisan accord for townhouse zoning

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6