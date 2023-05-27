Dunedin man dies in crash seconds after fleeing from police

A man has died after fleeing from police following a commercial burglary in Dunedin overnight.

Police were called to a liquor store on Hillside St in South Dunedin about 1.25am. Officers attempted to stop a nearby vehicle.

The driver did not stop for police when asked and fled the scene, crashing less than a minute later on Melbourne St.

"One of the five occupants — all in aged in their 20s — died at the scene," police said.

Two others were hospitalised in a serious condition.

"Incidents like this have huge impacts for everyone involved — those in the fleeing vehicle, as well as attending Police," Superintendent Paul Basham said.

"Our message to people is quite simple — if you are signalled to stop by Police, then stop.

"The potential outcome is so much worse if you choose to flee."

A criminal investigation is underway and the incident has been referred to the police watchdog.