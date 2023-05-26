Health
1News

NZ health reforms causing apprehension among trauma specialists

By Nicole Bremner, 1News Reporter
57 mins ago
Auckland City Hospital.

Auckland City Hospital. (Source: istock.com)

The massive health reforms underway in New Zealand are causing apprehension among specialists at the National Trauma Network.

The Trauma Network, based at Auckland City Hospital, distributes best practice guidelines for a critical patient care to a raft of emergency medicine services across the health sector – from ambulance services and A&E departments to rehabilitation services who later aid patient recovery.

“It’s one of the key guiding lights of how we care for trauma patients,” says Dr Dominic Fleisher, Senior Emergency Specialist at Christchurch Hospital.

Dr Fleisher says Trauma Network guidelines saved lives when victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings arrived at the hospital’s A&E department on March 15, 2019.

“The fact that surgeons knew the emergency specialists, knew the intensive care specialists and knew each other so well because of the local trauma committee and national network – we gave the gave the quality of care we gave that day,” Dr Fleisher says.

Professor Ian Civil is the clinical director of the NZ National Trauma Network. He is a trauma specialist of more than 40 years experience, including as a stint in Iraq as head of the NZ Army medical team.

Professor Civil is concerned by Te Whatu Ora’s current reshaping of clinical services and fears it may result in the Trauma Network “being orphaned or abandoned” in the reform process.

“Although undoubtedly data will be collected,” says Professor Civil, “how that will be translated into improved outcomes for patients is unclear.”

The network is funded by ACC and has been meeting KPI targets set for patient and financial outcomes.

Te Whatu Ora, in a statement from senior leaders Dr Pete Watson and Dr John Robson, says “the move to National Trauma Unit from ACC to Te Whatu Ora is part of a broader programme of work to build a group of National Clinical Networks that will ensure frontline health experts are supported to lead and drive change across the health system”.

Professor Civil says survival rates of critically ill trauma patients have increased since the guidelines were introduced and wants Te Whatu Ora to take a closer look the Network’s work and results.

The new health entity is expected to announce final details about the restructure before the end of June.

New ZealandHealth

SHARE ME

More Stories

Death reported in Wellington from meningococcal disease

Death reported in Wellington from meningococcal disease

It is the first case in the Wellington region this year and the third death since 2018.

5:53pm

Kiwi youth drinking less booze: 'Different ways of being a teen'

Kiwi youth drinking less booze: 'Different ways of being a teen'

It may be because they are spending more time online or at home, and less time wandering the streets or sitting in parks with their friends.

9:44am

4:36

Police continued to send recruits to doctor, despite sex assault claims

Police continued to send recruits to doctor, despite sex assault claims

Wed, May 24

2:31

Benee releases new science-based song to calm anxious thoughts

Benee releases new science-based song to calm anxious thoughts

Wed, May 24

6:16

Gisborne nurses strike to go ahead after Employment Court win

Gisborne nurses strike to go ahead after Employment Court win

Tue, May 23

Ardern in WHO Geneva health promotion event

Ardern in WHO Geneva health promotion event

Tue, May 23

0:26

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

Which companies are leaving Russia and which are staying?

Which companies are leaving Russia and which are staying?

27 mins ago

Jack Tame: Ruling out NZ First could help Luxon become PM

Jack Tame: Ruling out NZ First could help Luxon become PM

57 mins ago

NZ health reforms causing apprehension among trauma specialists

NZ health reforms causing apprehension among trauma specialists

9:58pm

Chirping leads US airport staff to bag with smuggled parrot eggs

Chirping leads US airport staff to bag with smuggled parrot eggs

9:56pm

Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'shocked by reaction to car chase'

Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'shocked by reaction to car chase'

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6