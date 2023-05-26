New Zealand
1News

MPI investigating complaints of undercooked McDonald's chicken

50 mins ago
McDonald's.

McDonald's. (Source: istock.com)

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) today confirmed its investigating complaints of undercooked chicken at "various" McDonald's restaurants around the country.

It comes after Stuff recently reported at least two cases of people being served raw or undercooked chicken in their nuggets and burger at McDonald's in Auckland and Christchurch.

"New Zealand Food Safety is aware of a number of complaints relating to chicken at various McDonald’s stores," Vincent Arbuckle, deputy director general New Zealand Food Safety told 1News.

"We cannot go into detail about ongoing investigations, but we are looking at each complaint on its merits."

Arbuckle added: "It can be difficult to assess food safety risk based on pictures on social media as we do not know when they were taken.

"We encourage anyone who has eaten unsafe food to keep a sample of the food and contact us directly.

"This will help us move quickly to manage any potential wider food safety risk."

McDonald's has been contacted for comment, but earlier told Stuff it would "follow MPI's process".

New ZealandFood and Drink

SHARE ME

More Stories

PM jokes sausage rolls cause of 5kg weight gain this year

PM jokes sausage rolls cause of 5kg weight gain this year

Hipkins' affinity towards the flaky savoury dish has been well-documented.

Thu, May 25

0:13

Fair Go: Woman disappointed by cracker to packaging ratio

Fair Go: Woman disappointed by cracker to packaging ratio

Janine was 'very surprised' at the amount of packaging in her Penati Cheese and Onion crackers.

Thu, May 25

0:40

Two pizzas or four? Man takes McCain to task over box contents

Two pizzas or four? Man takes McCain to task over box contents

Wed, May 24

0:49

Fair Go: Are chocolate fish getting smaller?

Fair Go: Are chocolate fish getting smaller?

Tue, May 23

4:09

Amid the cost of living crisis, foodbanks are struggling too

Amid the cost of living crisis, foodbanks are struggling too

Mon, May 22

NZ company plans raid on Australia with Viking superfood skyr

NZ company plans raid on Australia with Viking superfood skyr

Mon, May 22

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

Russia to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in allied Belarus

Russia to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in allied Belarus

19 mins ago

Tauranga roads like 'playing Russian roulette', residents say

Tauranga roads like 'playing Russian roulette', residents say

34 mins ago

Man who killed 4 captured after standoff in Japan

Man who killed 4 captured after standoff in Japan

50 mins ago

MPI investigating complaints of undercooked McDonald's chicken

MPI investigating complaints of undercooked McDonald's chicken

3:37pm

'Every chance' there could be more Mama Hooch victims, police say

'Every chance' there could be more Mama Hooch victims, police say

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6