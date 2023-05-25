PM jokes sausage rolls cause of 5kg weight gain this year

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has joked that his guilty pleasure sausage rolls have contributed to weight gain since he took office in January.

Hipkins spoke candidly during a media conference on Thursday from Papamoa where he was at an event about a Budget 2023 initiative to insulate more homes.

"You know, I've put on about five kilos since I became Prime Minister, and I reckon about four kilos of that are sausage rolls," he said to an amused audience.

The Prime Minister's affinity for the flaky savoury dish has been well-documented.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins met with King Charles overnight and was gifted a warm tray of sausage rolls. (Source: 1News)

Earlier this month, Hipkins was gifted a warm tray of "exceptionally good" sausage rolls by King Charles when visiting him for his coronation.

"I was incredibly touched by the gesture, as you will see from the fact that there are only two left. They were exceptionally good," he said at the time.

On the same trip, he was greeted by his UK counterpart, Rishi Sunak, with a platter of sausage rolls, whilst Hipkins brought Wattie's tomato sauce.

Before he was prime minister, on his last birthday, the then-police minister celebrated with a sausage roll cake — gifted to him by police during their morning briefing.