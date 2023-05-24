Sport
Watch: SBW counting his blessings after 'near-death experience'

1:15pm
Sonny Bill Williams gets caught out while working out.

Sonny Bill Williams gets caught out while working out.

Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams said he has learned his lesson after experiencing a "near-death experience" at home.

Williams posted a video on social media of him finishing up a weighted squats set in his garage when he went to put the heavy weights back on the rack.

However, Williams missed one of the holders and the weights quickly fell down with the 37-year-old's left hand getting trapped briefly as the chaos unfolded.

Thankfully, he managed to walk away largely unscathed.

"Near death experience on 3," he captioned the video.

After a bit of ribbing from friends who were also glad to see he was okay, Williams later said he would improving his setup to ensure no-one gets hurt in the future.

"I’ve been saying Alhumdulliah [praise be to God] all day the kids weren’t in the garage," Williams said.

"If your doing squats at home and putting weight on I’d suggest buying a cage.

"Lesson learnt."

