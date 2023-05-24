New Zealand
1News

Two men guilty of manslaughter over shooting death of Chch teen

By Katie Stevenson, 1News Reporter
58 mins ago
Connor Whitehead.

Connor Whitehead. (Source: Supplied)

Two men have been found guilty of the manslaughter of a Christchurch teenager who was fatally shot in November 2021.

Connor Whitehead, 16, was fatally shot after attending the birthday party - Daniel Sparks and Joshua Smith have been on trial for murder over his death at the High Court in Christchurch for the last two-and-a-half weeks.

Connor's family have been in the public gallery throughout the trial and were crying as the verdicts were read out, the jury finding the men not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

Their nightmare unfolded at the out-of-control teenage party in Casebrook.

The men turned up after a call for help from Sparks’ son.

It was Smith that fired the fatal shot with a sawed-off Stevens shotgun.

As the pair attempted to leave the party Sparks also picked up a weapon, a moment he recalled in a police interview.

“The car was getting surrounded, that's when I pulled out the gun and shot a round up into the air.”

Intercepted phone calls from the pair have been presented as evidence in the murder trial of 16-year-old Christchurch boy Connor Whitehead.

Intercepted phone calls from the pair have been presented as evidence in the murder trial of 16-year-old Christchurch boy Connor Whitehead. (Source: 1News)

Both men denied murdering Connor - their lawyers argued their only intention was to scare and scatter the crowds.

They will be sentenced on August 4.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man charged with manslaughter claims he's not subject to NZ laws

Man charged with manslaughter claims he's not subject to NZ laws

Jay Maui Wallace, also known as Maui Warahi, also dismissed his lawyer.

5 mins ago

Police pay tribute to well-known officer who died while hunting

Police pay tribute to well-known officer who died while hunting

Bruce Lamb rose to prominence in 2010 when he was shot in the jaw and knocked to the ground in an incident that killed his police dog Gage.

22 mins ago

Singer jailed after being caught with 20kg of meth at Auckland Airport

Singer jailed after being caught with 20kg of meth at Auckland Airport

3:09pm

Manslaughter charge laid over Manukau Harbour boat tragedy

Manslaughter charge laid over Manukau Harbour boat tragedy

2:54pm

Woman holidaying in Asia '100% sure' she saw missing man and stepson

Woman holidaying in Asia '100% sure' she saw missing man and stepson

12:09pm

2:19

Police continued to send recruits to doctor, despite sex assault claims

Police continued to send recruits to doctor, despite sex assault claims

10:34am

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Person critically injured at Auckland's Half Moon Bay wharf

Person critically injured at Auckland's Half Moon Bay wharf

5 mins ago

Man charged with manslaughter claims he's not subject to NZ laws

Man charged with manslaughter claims he's not subject to NZ laws

21 mins ago

Homeowners feeling pain as OCR cranks up - National

Homeowners feeling pain as OCR cranks up - National

22 mins ago

Police pay tribute to well-known officer who died while hunting

Police pay tribute to well-known officer who died while hunting

34 mins ago

Black Ferns great Dr Farah Palmer officially receives damehood

Black Ferns great Dr Farah Palmer officially receives damehood

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6