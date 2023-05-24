Police pay tribute to well-known officer who died while hunting

Well-known Canterbury police officer and dog handler Bruce Lamb died while on a hunting trip with friends last night.

Lamb served as an officer for 45 years and was one of New Zealand’s longest-serving and most celebrated dog handlers.

Lamb died last night while on a hunting trip with friends in the Ashburton Lakes area.

He rose to prominence in 2010 when he was shot in the jaw and knocked to the ground during a routine drug warrant in Phillipstown, Christchurch.

His dog, Gage, was shot when leaping towards the offender, dying at the scene.

Today, District Commander Corrie Parnell paid tribute to Lamb.

“It is hard to put into words the depth of loss that individuals and teams will experience across all of NZ Police in response to this tragic news,” Parnell said.

“Of course, this loss will be felt most deeply by his close-knit family, his friends and his dog section colleagues. Our love and prayers are with them.

“Bruce dedicated his life to policing, a passion he shared with his family. There are many things he will be remembered for – a real family man and a police officer through and through who got himself into more than his fair share of ‘hairy’ situations.

“We are in contact with Bruce’s family and are providing all the support we can as they come to terms with this tragic loss.

“Bruce was loved by many and this news will come as a shock, especially to those who worked closely with him.”