Person critically injured at Auckland's Half Moon Bay wharf

One person has been left critically injured after an incident at Auckland's Half Moon Bay ferry wharf today.

Police said it was called to the scene around 2.40pm along with St John.

"One person has been transported to hospital with critical injuries," a police spokesperson told 1News.

"WorkSafe has been notified."

Police at Half Moon Bay wharf. (Source: 1News)

St John said the patient was taken to Middlemore Hospital and is in a critical condition.

Half Moon Bay wharf on Wednesday afternoon, May 24, 2023. (Source: 1News)

A 1News reporter said police were investigating on board a SeaLink car ferry at the wharf.