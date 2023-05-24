National's AI-made ads are no big deal - Luxon

National Party leader Christopher Luxon says using AI-generated photos to illustrate attack ads is no different to using generic stock images.

It was revealed yesterday that the party had used generative AI tools to produce realistic-looking photos for its commercials — including attack ads.

One ad included what appeared to be two health workers smiling alongside an announcement of the party's health recruitment policy.

Another included a dramatic scene of several masked figures appearing to ransack a store with an attack line on the Government's record on crime inserted underneath.

Speaking to Breakfast, Luxon said there's little difference between prompting a robot to make an image and purchasing a stock photo that used actors to portray scenarios.

"You either go out and buy a stock image of an actor playing a fake role, which is one option, or you can create an AI stock image.

"There's no difference between those two choices."

He said the party was being "very responsible" with how they used the generative AI tools and that he didn't see any reason there should be a disclosure.

The use of AI technology for political ads has raised eyebrows overseas.

"The fact that you're talking about it is absolutely fantastic. Isn't it brilliant that our team is using technology, and able to do the outreach to New Zealanders," Luxon said.

"We're being very ethical and very responsible with the use of AI. I think it's a great tool."

Prime Minister and Labour leader Chris Hipkins said yesterday that his party hadn't used any AI-generated campaign imagery, while other minor parties said they hadn't yet touched the technology.

Earlier this month, a US legislator proposed a bill that would force politicians to disclose when AI tools were used to generate imagery in their advertising.

It came after Republicans released an attack ad on Joe Biden that used AI-generated imagery to paint a dystopian picture of a potential second term after he announced he would run for re-election.

Luxon told Breakfast that he believed the "logical place" to "draw the line" was between generating photos and videos.

"I think there's a greater risk that you end up actually getting distortion happening, as a result, and having looked at what's happened overseas — that's not what we want to see happen here," he said.

"I make no apologies for adopting technology. I think New Zealand needs to adopt a lot more technology. I want to digitise government, so you can offer a lot better service to people."

Speaking to Stuff, an ACT spokesperson said the party hadn't used AI imagery and isn't considering using it — whilst the Greens said they wouldn't use the technology and "especially not to depict people".