'I want to be an All Black' - Levi Aumua confirms move to Crusaders

Levi Aumua, the sought-after blockbusting Moana Pasifika midfielder, has confirmed his move to the Crusaders from next season.

Aumua, also wanted by the Blues - for whom he has played previously - announced his move this afternoon. He has signed a two-year deal and said a major aim is to make the All Blacks.

The 28-year-old has played Super Rugby for Moana Pacifika since their inaugural season in 2022 He played for the Chiefs in 2018 and Blues in 2019 but has shot to prominence this year via his consistent tackle-busting performances.

Aumua, who has played nearly 50 times for the Tasman Mako, was selected for the All Blacks XV for their November Northern tour and clearly wants to make the next step and potentially this year.

Given his game-breaking abilities, he must be a chance to make Ian Foster's World Cup squad.

“I would like to say how very thankful I am to Moana Pasifika for providing me the platform over the last few years to get on the field to play and express myself with a great group of players,” Aumua said.

“In my career I have been lucky enough to play all over the world, but in recent times my desire to try play for the All Blacks has intensified. At the end of last year, I got a small taste with the All Blacks XV which only strengthened my hunger to play for the All Blacks.

“With this in mind, I have decided to commit myself to the Crusaders for the next two years - a group I know well from my time with the Tasman Mako.

“For now, my focus is on finishing the season strong with Moana.”

Crusaders general manager of professional rugby Angus Gardiner said: “Levi is an extremely exciting player and we’re looking forward to him bringing his own point of difference to the playing group we’re building here at the Crusaders.

“He’s had an outstanding season with Moana Pasifika, his stats are undeniable and his outputs across the park are very high."

Gardiner added of a player who can also play wing: “we’re excited about helping him achieve his goals.

“His versatility will really open up our selection options in the ’24 season."

On leaving Moana Pasifika, Aumua said he had “never been in a team like this – the memories created will last a lifetime”.