Former Kiwi Kenny-Dowall hangs up boots after 17-year career

Former Kiwis centre Shaun Kenny-Dowall has called time on his 17-year rugby league career, saying the 2023 season will be his last.

Kenny-Dowall took to social media to confirm his retirement and thanked those who have supported him throughout his career.

"I've been playing rugby league professionally for over 17 years and it's been an incredible journey," he said.

"I've had the opportunity to play for some of the the best clubs in the world and I've made some lifelong friends."

Born in Australia, Kenny-Dowall moved to New Zealand at three years old and began his rugby league career at the East Coast Bays Barracudas on Auckland's North Shore.

After making his way through the ranks in Ngāruawāhia, Kenny-Dowall eventually shifted back across the Tasman in 2004 to Sydney as he was unwanted by the New Zealand Warriors as a junior player there.

That led to his eventual signing with the Sydney Roosters and after playing in the NSW Cup final in 2006 for Newton - Sydney's feeder club - he earned his NRL debut the following season in the opening round.

Kenny-Dowall went on to become a regular at the Roosters with 224 NRL appearances to his name at the club, including winning the 2013 NRL Grand Final.

A young Shaun Kenny-Dowall lines up for the Roosters. (Source: Photosport)

However, his time at the Roosters came to an abrupt end when he was charged with possessing a prohibited drug after he was found with half a gram of cocaine at a Sydney nightclub, leading to his contract being terminated in 2017.

He wasn't out of the NRL for long though, joining the Newcastle Knights later that season and staying with them until the end of 2019.

After that, Kenny-Dowall took his career to the UK and joined Hull in the Super League, becoming a key figure in the club.

Internationally, Kenny-Dowall made his Kiwis debut in 2007 and earned 21 Test caps over the next nine years, although he missed selection for the 2008 World Cup when New Zealand won.

Kenny-Dowall also made an appearance for the New Zealand Māori and NRL All Stars.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall celebrates a Hull try. (Source: Photosport)

The 35-year-old said he will stay with Hull after retiring in a new role.

"I'm excited for the next chapter in my life. I'm looking forward to marrying my best friend and spending more time with my family and friends.

"I’ll also be taking on a new exciting challenge here at Hull as reserves’ head coach while mentoring the club’s future stars from the academy up to the first team."

Hull have a chance to send their club captain out on a high in the Super League where they currently sit third four points behind Warrington.

"Now it's about enjoying every moment, tunnel vision and finishing this season on a high, capitalising on this amazing opportunity ahead with my teammates," he said.