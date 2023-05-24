Experts predict another Official Cash Rate rise today

Experts are predicting there will be another Official Cash Rate (OCR) rise today.

It's not news people who are due to fix a home loan will be wanting to hear, with the cost of borrowing already high.

ANZ's chief economist Sharon Zollner's pick is the OCR will rise 25 basis points to 5.5% at the 2pm announcement.

She said it's unlikely to peak there.

"We are forecasting now that the Reserve Bank won't be done now... which was our forecast, but they will hike at least one more time," Zollner said.

"So it does appear that their plan to watch, worry and wait at the point at which they are comfortable doing that keeps getting pushed out."

However, it's not all bad news as anyone who is lucky enough to have a bit of a nest egg will be slightly happier, as their savings will earn them more.

But with inflation still high that extra money might not be quite enough to take the sting out of the higher cost of living.