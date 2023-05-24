Rugby
1News

Black Ferns great Dr Farah Palmer officially receives damehood

34 mins ago
Dame Farah Palmer poses after her investiture ceremony in Wellington.

Dame Farah Palmer poses after her investiture ceremony in Wellington. (Source: Photosport)

Former World Cup-winning Black Fern Farah Palmer has officially received her damehood.

Palmer was recognised for her services to rugby in the New Year's Honours but didn't receive her title until an investiture ceremony in Wellington this afternoon.

Born in Te Kuiti in 1972 but raised in Piopio, Palmer played a variety of different sports growing up but it wasn't until she studied at Otago University that she started playing rugby regularly.

Originally a prop, Palmer then shifted to hooker and with it launched a decade-long journey in the Black Ferns where she became captain and led New Zealand to three World Cup titles.

In the midst of her playing career she earned a PhD in 2000 before becoming a professor at Massey University the following year.

In 2007, Palmer was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit and her academic prowess and rugby experience led her to become the first woman appointed on the New Zealand Rugby board.

Despite her incredible career both on and off the field, Palmer said in December she was unsure of her new title.

"It was a bit of a shock. I was like 'why me?'" she said.

"All of those kind of questions that you ask yourself and I did hesitate for a long time before accepting, but really humbled."

Dr Farah Palmer hoists "Nancy" after winning the 1998 Rugby World Cup.

Dr Farah Palmer hoists "Nancy" after winning the 1998 Rugby World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

The hesitation was so great that Palmer hid the letter from her family.

"I didn't get past the first couple of lines," she said.

"I quickly folded it back up and stuck it back in the envelope and put it somewhere I thought nobody could find it."

The Ngāti Maniapoto descendent added she will make the most of her new status though.

"Playing rugby challenged the way people think about women, how they should look and behave and be, so I really loved that about rugby," she said.

"I've taken that further in terms of I tried to do coaching, tried to be in the media, tried player development and found my place in governance."

RugbyBlack Ferns

SHARE ME

More Stories

Black Ferns Sevens star released from contract for league shot

Black Ferns Sevens star released from contract for league shot

Tyla Nathan-Wong has requested the chance to play rugby league in Australia during the Black Ferns Sevens off-season.

10:58am

More Black Ferns stars headed for Premier Rugby Sevens in US

More Black Ferns stars headed for Premier Rugby Sevens in US

Stacey Waaka, Manaia Nuku, Tysha Ikenasio and Kelsey Teneti will join former teammate Ruby Tui in the sevens competition.

5:19pm

Former Black Ferns could be next gen of international coaches

Former Black Ferns could be next gen of international coaches

Fri, May 19

2:05

NZ teams do double at sevens world series in Toulouse

NZ teams do double at sevens world series in Toulouse

Mon, May 15

Black Ferns Sevens seal World Series on opening day in Toulouse

Black Ferns Sevens seal World Series on opening day in Toulouse

Sat, May 13

Black Ferns Sevens out to send off NRLW-bound sister on a high

Black Ferns Sevens out to send off NRLW-bound sister on a high

Fri, May 12

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Person critically injured at Auckland's Half Moon Bay wharf

Person critically injured at Auckland's Half Moon Bay wharf

5 mins ago

Man charged with manslaughter claims he's not subject to NZ laws

Man charged with manslaughter claims he's not subject to NZ laws

21 mins ago

Homeowners feeling pain as OCR cranks up - National

Homeowners feeling pain as OCR cranks up - National

22 mins ago

Police pay tribute to well-known officer who died while hunting

Police pay tribute to well-known officer who died while hunting

34 mins ago

Black Ferns great Dr Farah Palmer officially receives damehood

Black Ferns great Dr Farah Palmer officially receives damehood

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6