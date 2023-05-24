World
Aussie spy boss warns neo-Nazi recruitment efforts on the rise

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
1:31pm
Shadowy figure using a laptop.

Shadowy figure using a laptop. (Source: istock.com)

Australia's top spy boss has warned the country's seeing an increase in recruitment efforts by neo-Nazi groups.

ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess told a Senate Estimates hearing that demonstrations are becoming more prominent, but said it didn’t necessarily indicate a growing terror threat.

"It's a sign that those groups are more emboldened to come out publicly, to push what they believe in and recruit to their cause," he said.

Burgess said that right-wing terror threats make up around 30% of the ASIO's counter-terror caseload.

"Does that mean there's been an increase in the numbers of them? I don't see that correlation, I think they're just more emboldened."

There have been multiple neo-Nazi demonstrations in public places over the past few years in Australia.

Most recently, two men were arrested after a violent clash with police on the streets of Melbourne, and anti-racism demonstrators.

The group of around 20 were dressed in black and performed the Nazi salute.

