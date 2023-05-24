New Zealand
1News

4 million meth doses wiped out in biggest Napier import bust ever

9:20am
Napier Port.

Napier Port. (Source: 1News)

Four million doses of methamphetamine have been seized in the biggest attempted importation into Napier ever, police say.

Officers arrested four people as part of "Operation Viceroy" after executing multiple search warrants in Auckland on March 27 and 28.

Police said 83kg of meth arrived at Napier Port after being concealed in pallets.

"This is the largest recorded importation of methamphetamine into Napier and the first major drug intercept out of South Africa via sea freight," a spokesperson said.

Police alleged the drugs were "intended to be distributed into the Auckland market".

"The street value of the 83kg of methamphetamine is almost $29 million, and its seizure has prevented more than $90 million in harm to the community."

Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson said: "A significant syndicate has had its supply chain disrupted, and it again highlights the determination of law enforcement to keep New Zealanders safe from the harm associated with methamphetamine."

File image: Hand holds packet with white narcotic.

File image: Hand holds packet with white narcotic. (Source: istock.com)

Customs investigations manager Cam Moore said the "suspicious shipment" was identified before it arrived on New Zealand shores and that border workers were trained to spot suspect imports.

“Alongside our partnership with police, this seizure combined Customs' targeting expertise that identified the likely suspicious shipment before it even arrived.

"And that work combined with our investigators and frontline teams in Napier to ensure this shipment of methamphetamine did not cross our border."

The four people arrested are aged between 27 and 33.

"Charges against the four arrested include importation of the Class A controlled drug methamphetamine, conspiracy to supply methamphetamine and possession for supply of methamphetamine," a police spokesperson said.

The four are due to reappear in the Manukau District Court on June 30.

