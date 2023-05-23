Park assault victim critical in hospital for over a month, 2 arrested

Two men have been arrested in Auckland after a serious assault in a park that's left a man in a critical condition for more than a month.

The man, who is in a critical but stable condition at Auckland City Hospital, was found unconscious in a Hillsborough park on April 19.

Police said the man was "found to have significant injuries, which enquiries established to be the result of an assault".

Two people have jointly been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in the Auckland District Court.

Officers arrested a 20-year-old man in Onehunga yesterday, while the second person, a Māngere man, aged 36, was arrested last week.

"This is a very concerning incident, resulting in life-altering injuries, and we would like to reassure the community that we take this kind of offending seriously," Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said.

"We hope these arrests demonstrate our commitment to hold those [allegedly] responsible for this type of brazen offending to account, no matter how long it takes."

Armstrong said a "number of inquiries remain underway".