Mum, 16, accused of dumping twin babies in Ohio rubbish bin

24 mins ago
Home where babies were found on Ludlow Dr.

Home where babies were found on Ludlow Dr. (Source: 3News)

A young Ohio mother is accused of dumping her dead twin babies in an Ohio rubbish bin.

Warning, this story contains distressing details.

Police told local news station 3NEWS that officers responded to the 2800 block of Ludlow Road for two baby fatalities on Saturday.

Once there, the mother of a 16-year-old girl told them her daughter admitted giving birth to twins before she "threw the babies in the garbage."

Neighbours told 3News they heard babies crying on Thursday evening, the night they were allegedly born, but didn't expect the news that followed.

Where to get help.

Where to get help. (Source: 1News)

The mother of the teen girl claimed she didn't know her daughter was pregnant.

A homicide investigation has been launched but charges are yet to be laid.

The exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

1:37

