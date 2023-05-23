World
California man hit, killed while helping ducks cross road

4:35pm
A California man helping ducks off the road

A California man helping ducks off the road (Source: KCRA3)

A California man died yesterday after being hit by a car while he was helping a family of ducks cross the road.

The crash happened in Sacramento when the man stepped out on the road to help a mother duck and her chicks cross an intersection and avoid traffic, KCRA3 reports. His kids were waiting in the car.

The man was applauded by onlookers, with one witness, 12-year-old William, telling the local news station: “Everyone was clapping because he was being really nice".

While the rescue was taking place, all cars at the intersection had stopped, with cars staying still through green lights.

"He helped them get up over the curb because all the little baby duckies were having trouble, and then he walked in front of our car," the young boy, who spoke to media with the permission of his mother, said.

"My mom rolled down the window and said, 'Good job, good job,' and I said, 'Good job' to him too.”

However, tragedy soon struck when a car careened towards the man.

"I didn't see the car actually hit him. All I remember is the sound and then him flying across the intersection," William said.

"His shoes and one of his socks were right in front of our car."’

William’s mother comforted the man's children, who were in the parked car asking for their father.

The car was driven by a 17-year-old girl who stayed at the scene and cooperate with police. The incident is being investigated and the driver has not been ticketed or arrested.

William now wants the community to remember the man for his final heroic act.

"He was the only person to get out of the car and try and help them and probably the nicest person in the entire area. It's not fair," he said.

