Ardern in WHO Geneva health promotion event

Jacinda Ardern has appeared at a health promotion event as the World Health Organization (WHO) began its first day of discussions at the 76th Assembly in Geneva.

The World Health Assembly, the decision-making arm of WHO, is meeting from May 21 to 30. It has delegates from around the world attending.

"Jacinda Ardern addressed the opening session yesterday and also participated in 'Walk the Talk', our exercise promotion event traditionally held before the World Health Assembly," a WHO spokesperson told 1News.

WHO joined with the UN family, Member States, athletes, local sports clubs, health partners and the Geneva community to celebrate the importance of healthy lifestyles and demonstrate measures to safely conduct public events.

Ardern took selfies with the crowd and addressed the audience on stage, saying "we are not healthy and well until we are all healthy and well".

Ardern also delivered a speech at the opening of the assembly on Sunday.

New Zealand's Director-General of Health, Diana Sarfati, will deliver a national statement tonight.

Sarfati is joined by four other officials from the Ministry of Health.

"The delegation will share New Zealand’s perspectives on topics that will be discussed during the Assembly, such as preventing future pandemics, and addressing inequities and the social determinants of health," a ministry spokesperson said.