3 arrested, 12 cars impounded in crackdown on BOP boy racers

9:24pm
A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Three people have been arrested and more than 120 infringement notices have been issued following a police crackdown on boy racers and illegally modified vehicles in the Western Bay of Plenty this weekend.

The arrests were made following a planned meet on Saturday.

A further four people were charged with excess breath alcohol and 128 infringement notices were issued.

The police operation also saw five licences suspended and 15 unsafe vehicles ordered off the road due to modifications.

More than 100 officers across the Eastern and Western Bay of Plenty, Taupō and Rotorua took part in the police operation.

“It was a significant effort on Saturday night from our people and we’ll continue to look at footage from the night to identify other offending,” Acting Inspector Simon Sinclair said in a statement.

District Commander Superintendent Tim Anderson said while the meet was due to take place in the Western Bay, "we know this type of boy racer behaviour can happen anywhere across our district and others".

