Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Sam Neill wrote memoir fast as he thought he might die

5:00am
The Jurassic Park star was diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma after experiencing swollen glands during a publicity tour in March last year.

The Jurassic Park star was diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma after experiencing swollen glands during a publicity tour in March last year. (Source: Getty)

Sam Neill “didn’t know” how long he had to live amid his cancer battle.

The Jurassic Park actor, 75, fought stage three blood cancer last year, which he revealed in his memoir Did I Ever Tell You This?, and it was his fight against the disease that inspired him to pen his life story because he wanted to share his memories with his children.

Dad-of-four Sam also admitted he penned the tome “hurriedly” because he had no idea if he’d live long enough to finish it.

He told Empire magazine: “When I sat down, I wasn’t intending to write a book.

“I just had to find something to do to fill my time, while undergoing this initial burst of chemotherapy.

“I was really just writing stories for my children, and it wasn’t until I had maybe 40,000 words under my belt that I thought, ‘Maybe I do have a book in me.’

“I was writing hurriedly because, frankly, I didn’t know how long I had to live.

“And I finished it in about four months, writing pretty much every day.

“I started it exactly a year ago, and now it’s a three-dimensional book that smells of the printing press. I wouldn’t have anticipated any of that a year ago.”

Sam added he was “very touched” by the outpouring of love he received when news broke of his cancer diagnosis, but he admitted it was frustrating that reports of his battle with the disease failed to mention he was in remission.

He said: “Completely took me by surprise. I was very touched by all of that.

“The first thing was that it was blowing up as a headline.

“I think it was a very slow news day, because I was everywhere suddenly.

“I didn’t think anyone would be particularly interested, but that blew up, that cancer thing, and a lot of the headlines mentioned The Big C, but none said, ‘He’s OK now!’

“Which would have been handy because I’ve spent a lot of time going, ‘Look! Don’t worry! I’m in remission! Everything’s fine, touch wood.’

“The headline should have said, ‘Relax, he’s fine’, but no one would have clicked on that.”

EntertainmentMovies

SHARE ME

More Stories

Review: Who cares if Fast X is good or not?

Review: Who cares if Fast X is good or not?

The film is the eleventh instalment in the two-decade long franchise.

Sat, May 20

2:14

Jeremy Renner jogs for first time since snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner jogs for first time since snowplough accident

The 52-year-old actor broke more than 30 bones and suffered a punctured lung when he was run over by his snowcat in January.

Sat, May 20

Johnny Depp given 7-minute standing ovation for comeback film

Johnny Depp given 7-minute standing ovation for comeback film

Wed, May 17

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul in New Zealand to shoot new film

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul in New Zealand to shoot new film

Mon, May 15

Jamie Foxx out of hospital following health scare

Jamie Foxx out of hospital following health scare

Sun, May 14

Robert De Niro reveals name of baby girl

Robert De Niro reveals name of baby girl

Fri, May 12

Latest

Popular

20 mins ago

Zelensky denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut seized by Russia

2:22

Zelensky denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut seized by Russia

36 mins ago

ABC apologises to Stan Grant after host quits due to racist abuse

ABC apologises to Stan Grant after host quits due to racist abuse

54 mins ago

Loafers Lodge fire: Formal identification process 'moving swiftly'

0:43

Loafers Lodge fire: Formal identification process 'moving swiftly'

5:00am

Sam Neill wrote memoir fast as he thought he might die

Sam Neill wrote memoir fast as he thought he might die

9:13pm

Brisbane police shoot man dead in front of family after stabbing

Brisbane police shoot man dead in front of family after stabbing

8:41pm

Former All Blacks question Holland's decision to rest Canes' stars

Former All Blacks question Holland's decision to rest Canes' stars
1
2
3
4
5
6