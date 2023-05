A shed has been damaged and trees uprooted after a tornado reportedly hit northern Taranaki this afternoon.

Photos sent to 1News by Eifion Williams show the aftermath in Urenui.

A barn damaged by reported tornado in Taranaki. (Source: Supplied)

It comes at Metservice warns of a “moderate risk” of thunderstorms across Taranaki, the ranges of Gisborne and northern Hawke's Bay.

MetService says the storms may bring localised rain, small hail and wind gusts.

2pm Radar update:



Lots of lightning activity flanking the country⚡⚡



Some of those thunderstorms may come onto the country from the west this afternoon and evening



Keep an eye on the Rain Radar at https://t.co/prKU7NLNY1 pic.twitter.com/EMVaAy2wWU — MetService (@MetService) May 22, 2023

So far, Fire and Emergency NZ has received no callouts following the reported twister.