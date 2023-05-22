New Zealand
1News

Arborist dies in workplace accident at Christchurch's Hagley Park

13 mins ago
A police officer at the scene of a workplace accident at Christchurch's Hagley Park.

An arborist has died in a workplace accident at Christchurch's Hagley Park this morning.

Police said the incident occurred about 9.50am. The person died at the scene.

A joint statement from Andrew Rutledge, Head of Parks Christchurch City Council, and Chris Walsh, Managing Director of Treetech Specialist Treecare confirmed the news.

"This morning there was a serious incident in Hagley Park involving a member of the Treetech team. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased, and with our colleagues at Treetech.

"Given an investigation is underway, we won't be making any further comment at this time."

"The matter has been referred to WorkSafe and the coroner," a police spokesperson said.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyAccidents

