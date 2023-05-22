New Zealand
New trial date set for man accused of murdering Michael McGrath

By Blair Norton, 1News South Island Editor
11:40am
David Benbow and Michael McGrath

David Benbow and Michael McGrath (Source: 1News)

The man accused of murdering missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath will face a second trial later this year to determine whether he's guilty of the crime.

Former prison guard David Benbow was tried for his friend's murder earlier this year but after 23 hours of deliberations a jury wasn't able to come to a verdict.

McGrath, whose body has never been found, was reported missing almost exactly six years ago after failing to turn up for a weekly family dinner.

The second trial will begin in August and is set down for eight weeks.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

