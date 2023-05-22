Hipkins concludes 'productive' talks in Papua New Guinea

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has this evening concluded a series of "engaging and productive" meetings with his Pacific region counterparts in Papua New Guinea.

Hipkins took part in bilateral talks in Port Moresby with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was representing President Joe Biden.

"All our discussions were consistently engaging and productive. I particularly valued my meeting with Prime Minister Modi, and attending the India-Pacific leaders lunch," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Hipkins said engaging "at Prime Minister level" is "crucial to taking our relationship with India forward".

He also confirmed his intention to visit India.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Prime Minister Modi invited me to visit India as soon as I am able."

The Pacific world leaders "also discussed strengthening our trade links including through a visit by the New Zealand Trade Minister in the coming months", he said.

Hipkins said while his visit to the country in the southwestern Pacific was "relatively short, it was significant".

"Regional unity is critical to the resilience of the Pacific and it was particularly encouraging to see the United States engaging so constructively with the Pacific Islands Forum members," he said.

"This visit was also my first opportunity to meet many of my Pacific counterparts in person, and I thank Prime Minister Marape for hosting us so warmly."

Hipkins will return to New Zealand early tomorrow morning.