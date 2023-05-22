Have Kiwis lost their manners on planes?

Armrest hogs, germ spreaders, and screaming babies are enough to challenge even the most patient plane passengers.

And now, with our worries around Covid-19 coming to an end, more and more Kiwis are taking to the skies, bitten by the travel bug.

So, are Kiwis remembering to take their manners with them?

Seven Sharp spoke with New Zealand School of Tourism trainer Luci Taoa, a veteran flight attendant who said that since the pandemic people are definitely leaving their manners at the airport.

“Things have changed dramatically with Covid-19, and I think people have forgotten their manners,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

So how do we fix that?

Luci says it’s all about being kind and respecting others around you.

“Someone who's polite and uses their manners and someone who knows that it's not just about themselves, there's a whole lot of other people on board.

“Be happy! You're going on a holiday. You're flying off somewhere.”

She said it's worth asking fellow passengers if it's okay to do anything that might cause inconvenience.

"What I normally do is if I'm on a flight, I will ask the person behind me, would you mind if I just reclined my chair?

"It's just really good manners."

ADVERTISEMENT

And as for the age-old question, who gets the middle armrest? Luci had a pretty simple answer for that.

"So the armrest is not anyone's. It's shared between all the passengers that are sitting in that row.

"As long as you're considerate," she said.

Watch the Seven Sharp story above to find out more.