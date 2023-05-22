Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells at auction for over $950k

A guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain has sold at auction for more than $956,000 – 10 times higher than expected.

The black Fender Stratocaster went on the auction block over the weekend at the Hard Rock Café, in New York.

It was destroyed while Nirvana were recording Nevermind in the early '90s.

The instrument – signed by all three band members in silver marker – has a note scrawled on the body, addressed to their late friend and collaborator Mark Lanegan.

"Hell-o Mark. Love, your Pa! Kurdt Kobain, washed up Rock Star," it reads.

The guitar was gifted by Cobain to Lanegan in 1992, during the North America leg of the band’s Nevermind tour.

It was put back together but is no longer playable.

The identity of the buyer is unknown.

In 2020, the guitar used by Cobain during his iconic 1993 MTV Unplugged performance was sold at auction for $9.7 million.