Good Sorts: Female coach reviving Gisborne men's rugby team

7:02am

There's a lot of rebuilding underway on the East Coast, and Lisa Mullen is right in the thick of it when she helps in reviving the fortunes of the newly-reformed Waima men's team.

"Our club's been in recess for 22 years and never thought it would happen," one player said.

Mullen's known for her hugs — and also her intensity.

The coach, who used to play rugby, said she thinks about the game 24/7. She trains her teams with a focus on endurance and ball skills, making them run hard and fast.

Locals say she is the first woman ever to coach a men's senior team when she coached Ruatoria City to the semi-finals two seasons ago, but few cared about that on the field.

Last season she saw the Waiapu women's team training by car light. She found them a ground and coached them, going from winless to champions in one season.

Beneath that drill sergeant exterior is a love of the game and its players.

"If you stay strong and steady in what you know and believe in yourself, you should be good," she said.

