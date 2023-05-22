Countdown delivery driver's 'instant karma' after running red

Countdown are investigating after footage posted to TikTok shows a delivery driver running a red light in Wellington.

A truck driver posted the dashcam footage captioned: "Instant karma".

The delivery truck is seen changing lanes at the last minute before turning right through a red light.

Seconds later, a police car on the other side of the road flashes its lights before following the truck round the corner.

Police told 1News, "It is very obvious to anyone viewing the video that it is dangerous".

Countdown told 1News road safety is their "absolute priority" and incidents like this are taken very seriously.

"We have clear guidelines and training in place for our delivery drivers and this type of behaviour is certainly not what we expect.

"We are investigating this incident, and will take appropriate action as required."

The video has attracted almost 160,000 views on TikTok after it was posted yesterday.

It's not clear when exactly the footage was taken.

In August 2022, Countdown came under fire after another delivery driver almost hit a cyclist in Wellington.

The supermarket apologised and said it was conducting an investigation.

At the time the cyclist told 1News near misses on the road are "depressingly common" for cyclists in New Zealand.