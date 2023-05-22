World
Aussies living in NZ to vote in-person on upcoming referendum

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
5:11pm
Voting box with Australian flag.

Voting box with Australian flag. (Source: istock.com)

The Australian Electoral Commission’s confirmed that voting on the Voice to Parliament referendum will be done in person for expats.

This means Australians living in New Zealand will be able to head to an in-person polling place, something which was largely scaled back during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The country’s due to head to the polls later this year on whether to update the Constitution to establish a body which would make representations to Parliament on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers says overseas voting provides a “great touchstone” for those living away from home.

“I’m pleased to see it return to most of Australia’s diplomatic missions abroad through the strong ongoing co-operation between the AEC, DFAT and Austrade,” he said.

The referendum’s expected in the final months of 2023, and those who are in New Zealand between October and December are being urged to plan their vote carefully.

“We don’t have details of finalised arrangements and locations to provide at this stage but given the significant discussion occurring regarding the referendum, it is prudent to advise people of this aspect of our intended referendum service provision.”

In the past, voting has taken place at embassies, high commissions, and consulates.

During the 2022 federal election, the AEC packaged and sent out 57,650 postal votes to overseas Australians in 152 different countries.

