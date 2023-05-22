New Zealand
1News

Auckland, Northland warned of possible thunderstorms

20 mins ago
Rainy weather.

Rainy weather. (Source: istock.com)

Auckland and Northland residents are being warned of the risk of thunderstorms this morning, as heavy rain watches are in place for parts of the eastern North Island.

"There's been some thunderstorm activity around the region and expected to continue for the morning, with really heavy rain in places," Auckland Emergency Management said.

"Surface flooding is very possible. Drive to the conditions, and don't drive through floodwaters."

MetService said "thunderstorms are knocking on the door of Auckland and Northland".

Heavy rain watches are in place in Bay of Plenty from Rotorua northwards from 3pm today and Gisborne from midnight.

The watches will be assessed later this morning.

1
2
3
4
5
6