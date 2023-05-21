'Tragic' - Child dead in reported drowning at Tauranga's Memorial Park

A child has died in a reported drowning at Memorial Park in Tauranga about 9.50am this morning.

"Emergency services responded and a child was located unresponsive," a police spokesperson said.

"CPR was commenced, but sadly the child was unable to be revived.

"Police's thoughts are with the child's family who have requested privacy at this difficult time."

The death will be referred to the Coroner, the spokesperson added.

Tauranga City Council confirmed it was aware of the "tragic accident".

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the affected family," the council said in a statement.

"Fencing is in place at the Memorial Park fountain and will remain there until a blessing can be performed."